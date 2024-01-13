Green Bay vs. Robert Morris January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) against the Robert Morris Colonials (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 11.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Naomi Barnwell: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Simone Morris: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Louella Allana: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alejandra Mastral: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
