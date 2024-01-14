Sunday's Horizon League slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) playing the Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Foster Wonders: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 17.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Tujautae Williams: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tevin Smith: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Dylan Arnett: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 337th 66.1 Points Scored 76.7 148th 79th 66.3 Points Allowed 70.1 152nd 332nd 32.6 Rebounds 36.5 189th 340th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 12.1 20th 136th 8 3pt Made 7.3 209th 305th 11.8 Assists 12.3 267th 183rd 11.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

