The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bryce Jordan Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Storr: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK John Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 122nd 77.5 Points Scored 74.8 190th 162nd 70.3 Points Allowed 65.5 57th 316th 33.3 Rebounds 34.8 255th 170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 113th 127th 8.1 3pt Made 6.1 298th 313th 11.7 Assists 11.7 313th 96th 10.8 Turnovers 9.5 28th

