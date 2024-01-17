Marquette vs. Villanova January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Villanova Wildcats (9-5) against the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2), at 7:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Marquette Players to Watch
- Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jordan King: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mackenzie Hare: 14.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Lucy Olsen: 23.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christina Dalce: 10.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Bella Runyan: 6.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Burke: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zanai Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
