The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Storr: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK John Blackwell: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 15.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank 190th 74.8 Points Scored 75.9 164th 61st 65.5 Points Allowed 74.3 261st 252nd 34.8 Rebounds 35.9 211th 113th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th 299th 6.1 3pt Made 4.9 350th 308th 11.7 Assists 15.4 79th 29th 9.5 Turnovers 12.4 242nd

