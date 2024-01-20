Saturday's Big East slate includes the St. John's Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East) facing the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. St. John's Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 14.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Kam Jones: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK David Joplin: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Chase Ross: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 17.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

17.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Ledlum: 11.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Dingle: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marquette vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank 67th 79.8 Points Scored 77.8 111th 146th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.1 91st 20th 41.3 Rebounds 33.5 304th 4th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 259th 185th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 80th 50th 16.1 Assists 15.7 63rd 185th 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

