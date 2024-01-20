Milwaukee vs. Wright State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League schedule includes the Wright State Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) facing the Milwaukee Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 18.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erik Pratt: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darius Duffy: 4.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden: 17.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Calvin: 19.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Stat Comparison
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|20th
|84.8
|Points Scored
|77.9
|109th
|346th
|80.2
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|330th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|37.6
|127th
|272nd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|14th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.7
|72nd
|75th
|15.4
|Assists
|13.2
|209th
|214th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.