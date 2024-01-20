Saturday's Horizon League schedule includes the Wright State Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) facing the Milwaukee Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 18.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Erik Pratt: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Darius Duffy: 4.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 17.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Calvin: 19.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK AJ Braun: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Alex Huibregste: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 20th 84.8 Points Scored 77.9 109th 346th 80.2 Points Allowed 78.4 330th 263rd 34.6 Rebounds 37.6 127th 272nd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 12.3 14th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.7 72nd 75th 15.4 Assists 13.2 209th 214th 12.1 Turnovers 11.4 145th

