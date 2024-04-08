Bookmakers expect strong results from the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0), assigning them the 12th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among Big East teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

At 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Golden Eagles taken on the Rider Broncs at home. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Marquette NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2500 12th Bet $100 to win $2500 Preseason +2500 9th Bet $100 to win $2500

Marquette Team Stats

Marquette averages 92.0 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (193rd in college basketball). It has a +22 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.0 points per game.

Marquette Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Marquette has one win against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Marquette Players

Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, putting up 20.0 points per game.

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette with 4.0 assists per game and Oso Ighodaro paces the team with 7.0 rebounds per outing.

Kolek is the top three-point shooter for the Golden Eagles, connecting on 3.0 per contest.

Marquette's steals leader is Stevie Mitchell, who collects 3.0 per game. Ighodaro leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks an outing.

