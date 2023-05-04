ALGS enters the Final Stages of its 2023 Season

(Gray News) - The final regular season match series of the Apex Legends Global Series concluded this past Sunday and decided the top 20 teams competing in Split 2 Regional Finals. Although OpTic Gaming couldn’t pull off a map win Sunday, they still accrued enough round points to take second in the series and a current second in the North American Split 2 standings. This means OpTic has secured their invite to Regional Finals this coming Sunday. More importantly, OpTic has accumulated 106 placement points across their six regular season match series to guarantee a spot in the Split 2 Playoffs.

For the NA Region, the top ten teams in Split 2 standings and the winner of the Regional Finals will make it to the Playoffs. The closest team that could match OpTic’s total placement points with a win this Sunday is FaZe, who currently sits in the sixth position in the NA standings. Even if OpTic finishes last in Regional Finals, a tie for sixth in the final Split 2 standings would be more than enough to make the Split 2 Playoffs.

OpTic’s performance in their fourth match series was the highlight of their Split 2. They won three of the six maps and accumulated eight or more eliminations on four separate maps. It also solidified back-to-back match series first-place finishes.

Regional Finals and Playoffs

OpTic looks to be one of the go-ahead favorites going into the Regional Finals but has stiff competition in teams like XSET, FaZe, and TSM. TSM and XSET finished Split 1 first and second in the standings going on to compete in the Split 1 Playoff. TSM finished first in the Split 1 Playoffs, while XSET took fourth, which garnered enough Playoff points for each team to earn an invite to the Split 2 Playoffs and solid footing for a spot in the ALGS Championship.

XSET currently tops the Split 2 standings and is guaranteed a spot in the Playoffs, which allows them a shot at increasing their total playoff points further. TSM does not have the same privilege, as they sit eighth in the standings and need a solid finish in Regional Finals to ensure a trip to the Playoffs.

FaZe, like OpTic, missed the Split 1 Playoffs and has zero playoff points. Overall, FaZe played well in Split 2, but they don’t have the cushion OpTic has in the standings. FaZe must aim for a top-ten finish this Sunday to clinch a Playoff spot. Otherwise, they will have to rely on the teams below them to finish with average results.

ALGS NA Top 20 Teams who will compete in Regional Finals

STANDING TEAMS POINTS 1st XSET 112 2nd OpTic Gaming 106 3rd FURIA 97 4th DarkZero 89 5th Glytch Energy 84 6th FaZe 81 7th 100 Thieves 80 8th TSM 76 9th Luminosity 72 10th Meat Lovers 72 11th WildCard 71 12th NRG 71 13th Complexity 70 14th LANimals 68 15th Oxygen Esports 60 16th CLG 59 17th Sentinels 57 18th E8 50 19th Native Gaming 49 20th Drug Free 48

Last Chance Qualifiers

Although teams are jockeying to put themselves in the best position for the Playoffs and a bid for the ALGS Championship, they have another option to make it all the way. The Last Chance Qualifier follows Split 2 Playoffs and is the final opportunity for teams to make it to the Championship.

Each region holds a qualifier that includes teams that missed the championship cut but finished high in the standings for Split 2. The top two finishers in Last Chance Qualifiers from each region will receive an invitation to the ALGS Championship.

Where to Watch

The Split 2 Regional Finals take place this Sunday, May 7th. Go to the official Apex Legends Twitch or Youtube channel to tune in. The Split 2 Playoffs are scheduled for July 13th through the 16th in person in London. The Last Chance Qualifier and the ALGS Championship are still to be determined, so keep an eye out for updates here as soon as they get scheduled.

