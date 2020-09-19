‘Settle for Biden’ van visits Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is taking a road trip, in a vehicle that can be hard to miss.

Teacher, turned “Settle for Biden van guy”, as he calls himself, Chris Madden, is driving from Minnesota to Washington D.C. in this van. He is making stops in big cities and college campuses to get people energized about the Biden, Harris campaign. Madden says his favorite part of his journey so far is seeing people do the ‘double-take’ as the bright and patriotic van drives past.

"Our country has become so polarized and if you’re just on your phones all day looking at tour web-verse of your information, you don’t hear other people’s points of view. I don’t know how you can make a political statement in this country today without polarizing people. But that’s why I’m doing this and taking more of a center isle approach, I want people to have those conversations. I want people to be like, “settle for? Oh what is that for? I wonder why he’s settling?”… Settle is the acceptance that Biden and Harris are the ticket. Biden wasn’t my first choice, or my second or third choice, but I am still settling for him because I think him and his administration are going to be better than four more years of the current administration."

Madden is now on his way to Madison, where he went to college. More information on the ‘Settle for Biden’ van can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.