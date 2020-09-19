Advertisement

‘Settle for Biden’ van visits Eau Claire

Settle for Biden van in Eau Claire
Settle for Biden van in Eau Claire(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is taking a road trip, in a vehicle that can be hard to miss.

Teacher, turned “Settle for Biden van guy”, as he calls himself, Chris Madden, is driving from Minnesota to Washington D.C. in this van. He is making stops in big cities and college campuses to get people energized about the Biden, Harris campaign. Madden says his favorite part of his journey so far is seeing people do the ‘double-take’ as the bright and patriotic van drives past.

"Our country has become so polarized and if you’re just on your phones all day looking at tour web-verse of your information, you don’t hear other people’s points of view. I don’t know how you can make a political statement in this country today without polarizing people. But that’s why I’m doing this and taking more of a center isle approach, I want people to have those conversations. I want people to be like, “settle for? Oh what is that for? I wonder why he’s settling?”… Settle is the acceptance that Biden and Harris are the ticket. Biden wasn’t my first choice, or my second or third choice, but I am still settling for him because I think him and his administration are going to be better than four more years of the current administration."

Madden is now on his way to Madison, where he went to college. More information on the ‘Settle for Biden’ van can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Plasma service centers find new ways to be efficient during the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Katy Gustafson, center manager at the Eau Claire BioLife plasma center says the center serves anywhere between 450 to 600 donors per day.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

‘We want change’ rally held at UW-Stout

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Rally fighting for a more racially equitable campus takes place in Menomonie.

News

Whitehall couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
“Yeah you got to have a lot of trust and we try to get along and I think we have done a pretty good job."

Latest News

News

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Cars drove by and planes flew over the celebration for Ben Jeriorski

News

Shooting coach gives free lessons to veterans and first responders this weekend

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Kita Busse has coached some of the top shooters in the world.

News

A quarantine order for UWEC dorms is lifted after five days

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Six UWEC students living in residence halls tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, all students living on those floors were considered close contacts.

News

Proposed legislation aims to give premises liability protection under COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
By supporting this protection, the Eau Claire area chamber joins 25 other chambers including Oshkosh, Menomonie, and Rice Lake.

News

Altoona condo plan gets postponed

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The plan is being pushed back to the planning commission before going to the city council for a vote. That will begin September 22nd.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Four days into in-person classes at UW-Eau Claire, 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19.