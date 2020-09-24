Advertisement

Details on VP Mike Pence’s Eau Claire visit

(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the badger state for a campaign stop, this time in Eau Claire.

Pence is scheduled to arrive at the Chippewa Valley Airport at 10:50 a.m. and then speak at Midwest Manufacturing on Kane Road in Eau Claire at 11:50 a.m. He’s expected deliver remarks at a made in America event which will focus on manufacturing in the United States.

WEAU’s political analyst John Frank says right now it is incredibly important for candidates to spend time in western Wisconsin. Voting has already started and runs up until Election Day, meaning the second someone makes their decision, they can get it down on the ballot.

“In a statewide election that is going to be decided by just a few thousand votes, 6 weeks out from election day you are trying to do two things, number one you are trying to convince that relatively small handful of people that haven’t made up their mind to vote for you and you are trying to turn out your base,” said political analyst, John Frank. “Both of those goals get accomplished by having a stop in Eau Claire and West Central Wisconsin.”

Donald Trump’s win in Wisconsin in 2016 was the first time a republican candidate had won the state’s electoral votes since 1984. He won the state by just one percent of the vote. In fact, he actually lost Eau Claire County to Hillary Clinton by nearly four thousand votes.

It is likely going to come down to just a few thousand votes in this election as well, the latest Marquette poll puts trump four points behind democratic nominee Joe Biden among likely voters.

“Wisconsin is decisively a purple state and the purplest part of the purple state is no surprise, here in West central Wisconsin and so a visit to West Central Wisconsin is going after those politically independent ideologically neutral people that may still not have made up their minds,” said John Frank, WEAU’s political analyst.

Following the Vice President’s stop in Eau Claire, he is scheduled to visit Minneapolis where he is expected to participate in a “Cops for Trump” listening session focusing on the Trump Administration’s commitment to law enforcement.

