More evidence expected in Dan Peggs case

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Could former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs be charged with more crimes? It’s a possibility his attorney broached in a recent court filing.

In preparation for a status hearing held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Peggs' court-appointed federal defender Joseph Bugni wrote he is waiting on additional evidence to be delivered from North Carolina, “Those are the realities of this case, and until we have the new batch of discovery and know what is on the newly seized devices, the defense is not confident a trial date can or should be set. If one is, it would likely have to be moved because we just don’t know how long it will take to get this information and for us to digest it and follow up on it—we also don’t know if it would spark new charges. There is that risk as well.”

That evidence from North Carolina stems from the case of Bryan Lee Ragon. Ragon, 44, was arrested in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on the same day as Peggs. In July, a few days before additional charges were announced against Peggs, Ragon plead guilty to one of the four federal counts with which he was charged: Transportation of a Minor. This formal charge is titled, transport with intent to engage in criminal sexuality activity.

Bugni told the court the evidence from the Ragon case is expected to be large, “When I write large, I am told it is 3 terabytes.” Aside from the amount of data to review there is the sensitive nature of the material, “Given that these devices likely contain child pornography, it’s not a matter of getting a copy of it all and the defense examining it in our office and at our leisure. Instead, it necessitates the defense and the forensic examiner to sit in a room and go over everything.”

The next deadline for the defense has been set for Dec. 4.

The next status and scheduling hearing is scheduled for December 11.

To read the documents regarding Peggs, click here.

