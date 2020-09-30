Advertisement

More evidence expected in Dan Peggs case

(WEAU)
By Janis Harper
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Could former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs be charged with more crimes? It’s a possibility his attorney broached in a recent court filing.

In preparation for a status hearing held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Peggs' court-appointed federal defender Joseph Bugni wrote he is waiting on additional evidence to be delivered from North Carolina, “Those are the realities of this case, and until we have the new batch of discovery and know what is on the newly seized devices, the defense is not confident a trial date can or should be set. If one is, it would likely have to be moved because we just don’t know how long it will take to get this information and for us to digest it and follow up on it—we also don’t know if it would spark new charges. There is that risk as well.”

That evidence from North Carolina stems from the case of Bryan Lee Ragon. Ragon, 44, was arrested in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on the same day as Peggs.  In July, a few days before additional charges were announced against Peggs, Ragon plead guilty to one of the four federal counts with which he was charged: Transportation of a Minor. This formal charge is titled, transport with intent to engage in criminal sexuality activity.

Bugni told the court the evidence from the Ragon case is expected to be large, “When I write large, I am told it is 3 terabytes.” Aside from the amount of data to review there is the sensitive nature of the material, “Given that these devices likely contain child pornography, it’s not a matter of getting a copy of it all and the defense examining it in our office and at our leisure. Instead, it necessitates the defense and the forensic examiner to sit in a room and go over everything.”

The next deadline for the defense has been set for Dec. 4.

The next status and scheduling hearing is scheduled for December 11.

To read the documents regarding Peggs, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Xcel Energy donates $100,000 to local organizations impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Xcel Energy announced Wednesday that it will donate $100,000 to local organizations in western and northern Wisconsin who were impacted by COVID-19.

News

Caller reports suspicious activity, man with warrant arrested

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A caller reported an erratic driver with suspicious behavior Tuesday in Trempealeau County. Law enforcement were able to track him down and find out there was a warrant for his arrest.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Hello Wisconsin

Mother/Daughter duo start nurse education together

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Both are taking classes in the nursing program at Chippewa Valley Technical College in River Falls.

Latest News

News

Mother/Daughter Start Nursing Career Together (9/30/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mother/Daughter Start Nursing Career Together (9/30/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/30/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/30/20)

Hello Wisconsin

New USDA report expected to show big U.S. corn stocks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

National

2 dead, 1 hurt in Oregon hostage incident; suspect also killed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt and there's no reason to believe there's further danger to the community.