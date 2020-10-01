Advertisement

Democratic Party of Wisconsin releases statement on Eric Trump’s visit to Wisconsin

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine. (AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wis. (WEAU) -In response to Eric Trump’s upcoming visit to Wisconsin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler released the following statement:

“Trump and his campaign continue to exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis by holding events that don’t mandate masks or social distancing, even as Wisconsin is facing a surge in cases and hospitals are nearing maximum capacity. This is what we’ve come to expect from Trump and his campaign: ignore the reality of the virus, blame others, and skirt any responsibility to bring us back from this pandemic. We’ve already lost over 200,000 Americans to COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs because Trump failed to contain this virus, and the only way we’ll get our lives back is by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on November 3rd.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

