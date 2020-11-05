Advertisement

Salvation Army chapters prepare for Angel Tree giving program

In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign.
In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As we near closer to the holiday season, one non-profit could use your help in bringing some extra relief to needy families this year.

In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign--and with more families in need, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County aims to serve over 450 families this year.

“There’s about 155 percent more increase in need this year," said Christina Knudsen, La Crosse Salvation Army development director. "So we are really looking to the community to see if they would adopt our angels, and be able to purchase some items for them for Christmas.”

The increase of families is attributed to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Angel Trees are set to go up Thursday at both the La Crosse and Onalaska Walmart stores, and gifts will be distributed out in time for Christmas.

To find out how to give to a chapter near you, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election-related stress in Badger State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
If you’re feeling particularly stressed out about the election... you’re not alone.

News

Accuracy of national polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
So far it has turned out to be a tighter presidential race than most national polls showed prior to election day.

News

UW- Eau Claire announces free antigen testing for all asymptomatic students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Free antigen testing will be available to all asymptomatic University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff and their dependents as well as members of the Eau Claire community as part of a UW System-wide effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Community reacts to the 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Community members around Eau Claire had mixed reactions on how the election shaped up in Wisconsin and around the country.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County reports three new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at The Fill Inn Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Fill Inn Station announced on their Facebook Wednesday that the restaurant had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

News

Barron County Public Health reports multiple potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is warning the public of four potential COVID-19 exposures in the county.

News

Wisconsin Department of Transportation identifies victim in fatal crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Oct. 30 near Roberts.

News

Crews on scene of cornfield fire, traffic backup on Highway 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Multiple crews are at the scene of a cornfield fire near Highway 29 and County Road P.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.