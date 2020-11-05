Salvation Army chapters prepare for Angel Tree giving program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As we near closer to the holiday season, one non-profit could use your help in bringing some extra relief to needy families this year.

In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign--and with more families in need, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County aims to serve over 450 families this year.

“There’s about 155 percent more increase in need this year," said Christina Knudsen, La Crosse Salvation Army development director. "So we are really looking to the community to see if they would adopt our angels, and be able to purchase some items for them for Christmas.”

The increase of families is attributed to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Angel Trees are set to go up Thursday at both the La Crosse and Onalaska Walmart stores, and gifts will be distributed out in time for Christmas.

