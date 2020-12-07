Advertisement

Attorney for Dan Peggs requests case to be delayed after more evidence is discovered

(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It could be three more months until former Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs is back in court after more evidence is discovered in his case.

Peggs’ attorney, Joseph Bugni, is asking for an additional 90 days to review the evidence in the case. He wrote that two weeks ago he received another 120,000 pages of evidence that needs to be looked over. This brings the total discovery to 169,000 pages.

“That does not include the native documents and witness interviews which are (in themselves) voluminous,” Bugni wrote in a letter to Judge Stephen Crocker.

Peggs’ court appointed attorney also noted this is the biggest case he has ever handled and sorting through all of the devices involved has been a “maddening process”.

So far, Peggs’ team has been able to review about 40,000 pages of evidence.

Judge Crocker has not issued a decision on the request.

Peggs was arrested in February. He is accused of trafficking a young girl in order to make child porn as well as possessing child porn.

Investigators believe Peggs committed the crimes in 2015 and 2016 when he was working in Clark County.

