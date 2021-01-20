Barron County woman charged with attempted child trafficking

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Court documents show 34-year-old Amanda Eyman of Barron County is accused of offering her underage daughter for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money.

This attempted exchange took place through a social media app and is just part of a much broader investigation.

34-year-old Paul Osterman of Rhinelander is facing child trafficking charges in three Wisconsin counties.

Wisconsin Department of Justice DCI investigators used data from Osterman’s phone and the social media app, Meet Me.

They say Osterman used the Meet Me app to offer money in exchange for sex with young girls.

In September 2020, Osterman was charged with trafficking a child in Marathon County.

Court documents say in January 2018, investigators also believe Osterman attempted to meet a young girl for sex using Meet Me.

Messages show he stated he was joking after the young girl said she was going to call the cops.

For the next several months, investigators say multiple people reported accounts run by Osterman using different aliases, including: Brad Jones, Jarod, Jake James, Thor Jones, and Jake George.

Further investigation into Osterman’s use of the Meet Me app, led to more charges being filed.

In December of last year, Osterman was charged with trafficking a child in Lincoln County where court documents show Osterman used the Meet Me app again to set up a meeting to have sex with a young girl in Minnesota who claimed she was 13-years-old.

The investigation led to another charge to be filed in Barron County against 34-year-old Amanda Eyman on Tuesday.

Court documents show Eyman and Osterman exchanged messages over meet me in December 2019 after Osterman sought out people able to exchange a child for sex for money.

Osterman was posing under an account with the name ‘Jake George’ where he’s accused of messaging Eyman saying, “I want a real young girl. Know any?”

According to investigators, Osterman and Eyman messaged back and forth until Eyman agreed to let Osterman have sex with her daughter in exchange for money and drugs with Eyman saying, “Bring me a bag of spin and a little cash so I can get some smokes, we’ll go over the details later.”

Osterman has not yet been charged in this Barron County case.

Eyman has a preliminary hearing on January 28 in Barron County and is out on a $10,000 signature bond.

Osterman’s bail in the other two cases was set at $50,000 with a signature bond.

An initial appearance in Lincoln County is set for Thursday and a pre-trial date is set for February 24 in Marathon County.

