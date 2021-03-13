Federal judge agrees to delay setting a trial date for Dan Peggs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A federal judge has approved a request from Dan Pegg’s attorneys to delay setting a trial date.

Joe Bugni, the defense attorney for the former Altoona superintendent, wrote a letter to Judge Stephen Crocker on Thursday requesting that the court set a pretrial motion deadline for June 1. Bugni says the defense is waiting to review new evidence coming from a seizure in North Carolina.

Judge Crocker agreed to delay setting a trial date. The defendant’s pre trial motions are due by June 4 and a hearing is set for June 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Peggs was arrested in February of 2020. He is charged with production of child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor.

