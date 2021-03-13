Advertisement

Federal judge agrees to delay setting a trial date for Dan Peggs

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A federal judge has approved a request from Dan Pegg’s attorneys to delay setting a trial date.

Joe Bugni, the defense attorney for the former Altoona superintendent, wrote a letter to Judge Stephen Crocker on Thursday requesting that the court set a pretrial motion deadline for June 1. Bugni says the defense is waiting to review new evidence coming from a seizure in North Carolina.

Judge Crocker agreed to delay setting a trial date. The defendant’s pre trial motions are due by June 4 and a hearing is set for June 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Peggs was arrested in February of 2020. He is charged with production of child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday