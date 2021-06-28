Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Augusta restaurant owner saw nearly 32 years of hard work go up in flames Sunday after her business caught on fire.

“I’m numb,” Tugger’s Cafe & Catering owner Tugger Francel said.

When Francel saw Tugger’s Cafe catch on fire Sunday, she knew it was bad. It reminded her of fire from a few weeks earlier at Chicken Chasers in Fall Creek.

“I knew right away it wasn’t good because Chasers went down and I knew the walls were smoking like theirs were,” she said.

Augusta neighbors like Judy Dorf watched the blaze. She said Tugger’s Cafe is loved by many in the community.

“Tugger’s was the type of place where you go get a soup, sandwich, coffee,” she said. “Great place to meet. Great place to be social. Wonderful owner and food. And it means so much. It was the neighborhood get together, more or less.”

Dorf said Sunday was a sad day for Augusta.

“I’m sad for the people in my community,” she said. “I’m sad for the owner. She poured a lot of heart and soul. It was very nicely decorated, food improvements every year.”

Though devastated, Francel said it’s nice to see her neighbors to have her back during these tough times.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of good customers. Ninety-nine percent of my customers are the best. I’ve had a lot of tourists come into town that repeat business.”

Francel said she’s not yet sure about rebuilding but admits moving forward is going to be hard. She said rebuilding will be up to the building’s owner.

The restaurant was closed Sunday.

Francel said she doesn’t believe anyone was inside when the fire started.

WEAU reached out to the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire & Rescue for more information on the fire but has not yet received a response.

