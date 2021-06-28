Advertisement

Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire

Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June 27, 2021.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Augusta restaurant owner saw nearly 32 years of hard work go up in flames Sunday after her business caught on fire.

“I’m numb,” Tugger’s Cafe & Catering owner Tugger Francel said.

When Francel saw Tugger’s Cafe catch on fire Sunday, she knew it was bad. It reminded her of fire from a few weeks earlier at Chicken Chasers in Fall Creek.

“I knew right away it wasn’t good because Chasers went down and I knew the walls were smoking like theirs were,” she said.

Augusta neighbors like Judy Dorf watched the blaze. She said Tugger’s Cafe is loved by many in the community.

“Tugger’s was the type of place where you go get a soup, sandwich, coffee,” she said. “Great place to meet. Great place to be social. Wonderful owner and food. And it means so much. It was the neighborhood get together, more or less.”

Dorf said Sunday was a sad day for Augusta.

“I’m sad for the people in my community,” she said. “I’m sad for the owner. She poured a lot of heart and soul. It was very nicely decorated, food improvements every year.”

Though devastated, Francel said it’s nice to see her neighbors to have her back during these tough times.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of good customers. Ninety-nine percent of my customers are the best. I’ve had a lot of tourists come into town that repeat business.”

Francel said she’s not yet sure about rebuilding but admits moving forward is going to be hard. She said rebuilding will be up to the building’s owner.

The restaurant was closed Sunday.

Francel said she doesn’t believe anyone was inside when the fire started.

WEAU reached out to the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire & Rescue for more information on the fire but has not yet received a response.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
Police lights with tape
Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul
A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.

Latest News

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed
HIV
Eau Claire City County Health Dept. recognizes National HIV Testing Day
Joe Biden will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin on Tuesday.
President Biden to travel to La Crosse
Vintage-style baseball festival held at Phelan Park
Annual vintage-style baseball festival held in Menomonie