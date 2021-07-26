Advertisement

Mayo Clinic to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

Staff members who decline COVID-19 vaccination will be required to complete education modules, wear masks, and socially distance.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Employees at Mayo Clinic will be required to be fully-vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a news release by Mayo Clinic, all employees have until September 17 to become fully-vaccinated or complete a declination process. In the release, Mayo Clinic said that staff members who decline COVID-19 vaccination will be required to complete education modules, wear masks, and socially distance while in Mayo Clinic facilities.

“Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the single most important thing all of us can do to protect our patients, visitors, colleagues and communities,” Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic President and CEO, said. “Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody.”

Mayo Clinic says that even though they have had high rates of voluntary staff vaccination, they are following other health systems across the U.S. in following the recommendations of dozens of medical groups to require vaccination for health care workers.

“We are proud of our staff’s high vaccination rates and are grateful that the vast majority have embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Dr. Farrugia said.

More information about COVID-19 and vaccination is available on Mayo Clinic’s website.

