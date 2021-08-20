Advertisement

Plea agreement accepted for Dan Peggs; sentencing scheduled for November

Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a...
Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after reaching a plea agreement with the U.S. District Court.(Courtesy of James McKiernan)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea agreement has been accepted by a U.S. District Court Judge for former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs.

Friday morning, Peggs appeared in the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. District Court. A plea deal reached in July, in which Peggs pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, was conditionally accepted by Judge James Peterson. The plea deal dismisses the more serious charges Peggs faced, including sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography.

Judge Peterson accepted the plea agreement based on the pre-sentencing report, in which he is expecting to learn more details of the case. The report is due in mid-October. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 19. Peggs faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

As part of the agreement, Peggs would waive the right to appeal and the right to a jury trial. He would also be under supervision for life once released from prison and have to pay restitution in the case.

In her blog, Parenting with Principle, Ashley Lien (formerly Peggs), has asked her family and friends to write to Judge Peterson asking for the maximum sentence for her ex-husband.

“We need to be heard and as a collective group, we can at least feel like we have done all that we can,” she wrote in a July 15 post. “We are asking for the maximum sentence possible in hopes that it will allow his family and his victims time to heal. It will also allow his daughters to grow up safely and away from a man who could put them into harm’s way.”

Records show 25 sealed letters have been submitted to the courts regarding Peggs’ sentencing.

On Thursday, Associate Federal Defender Joseph Bugni wrote a letter to Judge Peterson addressing these posts calling it “unusual” for so many letters to be sent before a plea. Bugni claims Ashley does not qualify as a crime victim in this case, writing her grievances should rather be aired in custody proceedings in state court.

In the letter Bugni wrote, “While Ms. Peggs has every right to privately (and publicly) disparage Peggs as a crummy husband, she doesn’t have the right to stand in court cloaked as a victim and exercise a victim’s rights.”

