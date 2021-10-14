Advertisement

Janesville couple stages wedding photo shoot at Kwik Trip

The bride and groom posed for pictures at a gas station on Highway 51.
The bride and groom donned their wedding day best at the Kwik Trip on Highway 51 in Janesville.
The bride and groom donned their wedding day best at the Kwik Trip on Highway 51 in Janesville.(Willow Walk Photography)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple in Janesville took their love for Kwik Trip to the next level.

Earlier this year, Ashley and Mark said ‘I do’ in a formal ceremony.

Last month, photographer and friend of the couple Autumn Ferreira decided to take photos outside a Kwik Trip to help celebrate the newlyweds.

“We are all obsessed with Kwik Trip,” said Autumn Ferreira. “We thought it would be a fun way to celebrate.”

The bride and groom donned their wedding day best at the Kwik Trip on Highway 51 in Janesville.

📸 KWIK TRIP WEDDING: A Janesville couple took their wedding photos at the Kwik Trip on Highway 51. I talked to Willow Walk Photography who helped capture these hilarious moments!

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Ferreira said they came up with a few ideas for photos in advance.

“We thought of the Big Buddy one before we got there, but the rest we came up with as we started to take pictures,” said Ferreira.

Other photos include Ashley ‘getting ready’ in the Kwik Trip bathrooms. Employees also took photos helping the bride adjust her veil and the groom straighten his tie.

Ferreira says there is no real backstory to the photo shoot other than the couple’s love for Kwik Trip. Ashley and Mark did not meet or work at Kwik Trip.

Willow Walk Photography is a local photography business in Janesville. The bouquet used in the photos was also from a small business in Janesville, White Fence Flower Co.

This wedding shoot is a cinematic experience that deserves an Academy Award. 🏆 Willow Walk Photography White Fence Flower Co.

Posted by Kwik Trip on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man and a member of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the...
People identified in officer-involved death investigation in Chippewa County
She hit a vehicle head-on, causing a multi-vehicle crash event on I-94.
Woman facing charges in Monroe County homicide case
EC storage unit damaged in fire.
Eau Claire storage unit damaged in fire
Burnett, Barron, Chippewa, Polk and Rusk counties are among the 16 counties noted at critical...
DHS: 16 Wisconsin counties at critical COVID-19 activity level
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast (10/14/2021)
Ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/14/21)
ss13
SportScene 13 10/13/2021
UW-Eau Claire gets the 2-1 win over Stout.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 13th