Advertisement

Project Heat’s On: Volunteers service and repair furnaces in homes of veterans

Service technicians volunteered to service and repair furnaces in homes of Veterans
Service technicians volunteered to service and repair furnaces in homes of Veterans(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In its 18th year, Over 30 service technicians from Western and Central Wisconsin gathered Saturday morning for Project Heat’s On. The project is geared toward helping veterans keeping their homes heated during the cold month.

All the volunteers are members of UA Local 434

“Local 434 are plumbers, steamfitters, and HVAC techs. We have over 100 contractors,” UA Local 434 Assistant Business Manager, Russell Boos said.

Boos says over 34 homes of veterans in Eau Claire and Dunn County received free servicing ahead of the upcoming winter.

“We contacted the veteran’s services and they gave us homes that are needed for service,” Boos said. “We already have a couple of them that are not working.”

To make sure the furnaces are ready for winter, volunteer service tech Tyler Crotteau says checking the system for cracks, clean air filters and more is important.

“making sure the gas pressure is right so we get the right combustion that we need so we don’t clog the heat exchange or anything from low gas pressure or high carbon or anything like that,” Crotteau said.

Crotteau says being able to help veterans hits close to home.

“My fiancé is a veteran. Actually, she’s a Master Sergeant in the Air Force,”

Crotteau enjoys using his skills to lend a helping hand.

“I feel like every veteran needs some help and good courtesy sometimes,” Crotteau said.

Not only service techs like Crotteau donated their time, but several other businesses and groups also helped make Project Heat’s On possible.

“Bartingale, Ahern, Certified, Zone Mechanical, Siemens,” Boos said. “That’s just some of the contractors in the area that donating their trucks and tools.”

This year is the second time veteran Robert Hevey had volunteers come to his house and service his furnace.

“I commend all of these guys for volunteering,” Hevey said. “They’re doing a great service to the veterans.”

Hevey says Project Heat’s On is a great operation and he is appreciative of all their hard work.

“I really respect what they do and some of these gentlemen are veterans themselves that are out volunteering,” Hevey said. “So, I pat them on the back.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Dr. Joseph Poterucha faces a charge of first-degree sexual assault
La Crosse doctor facing charge of first-degree sexual assault
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a vehicle struck two deer in Polk County...
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after Polk County crash

Latest News

The community gathered Saturday to show their support in Jamie Klatt's second battle with cancer.
Nobody Fights Alone: Cancer benefit held for Menomonie woman
A Madison mom and daughter turned their love of drawing and art into a business for a good cause.
Madison mom, daughter turn love of art into business for a cause
Madison mom, daughter work to save koalas through neck gaiters
Madison mom, daughter work to save koalas through neck gaiters
Wisconsin DOT begins “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign