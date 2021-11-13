Advertisement

Eau Claire hiring 911 dispatchers

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More people are needed to be on the other end of the line when someone calls 911.

The City of Eau Claire is looking to hire several 911 dispatchers in its Communications Center.

In addition to answering emergency calls throughout Eau Claire County, they answer the Eau Claire Police Department’s non-emergency line.

The Communication Center’s manager, Dena Clark, said being a dispatcher is way to help people without putting yourself physically in harms way out in the field.

“The most rewarding part of the job is being there for someone in their time of need and someone who, perhaps, could never pay you back,” she said. “You’re going to be that person that when they need something, they call us and we’re there to provide them the assistance they need until help could actually arrive on scene.”

Clark added a good dispatcher has a number of skills.

“Somebody who’s a critical thinker, somebody who can multi task, somebody who enjoys helping people,” she said. “I know that sounds simple but truly this is a job that you have the opportunity to give back to your community and help people at the same time. Someone that can handle stress.”

The Communications Center is hosting an open house Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eau Claire Police Department for those interested in applying.

People can apply for the job on the city’s website.

