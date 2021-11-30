Design ideas for new Cannery District park in Eau Claire shared Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, designers for the new Cannery District Community Park shared ideas with community members.

After Monday, two design concepts for the new park will be selected. Those will be presented Saturday at the Haymarket Holiday Event at Haymarket Plaza from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Steve Plaza with the City of Eau Claire said there are important things to consider with these new designs.

“The park is for the people and we want the people’s input on the design,” Plaza said. “It’s not my design, it’s not any one person’s design, it’s the community’s design, and we’re tasked with getting all of that information together.”

Plaza said the goal is to build parks that people will use.

“The best amenity in the park is the people,” Plaza said.

During an online survey, more than 650 people have responded with their ideas for the new park. The survey is open until Dec. 1st. You can access the survey as well as more information about the Cannery District Community Park project on the City of Eau Claire website.

