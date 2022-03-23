Charges filed against man accused of attacking woman on walking trail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against a La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman on a walking trail in La Crosse.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on March 21, 2022 at 2:28 p.m., La Crosse Police responded to 1836 South Ave, Gundersen Health Walking Trail, for a victim.

The release by the City of La Crosse says the victim was walking on the trail when a man authorities later identified as 25-year-old Joseph Grzegorek, chased and ran up behind her, grabbed her from behind, pulled her to the ground and dragged her towards the river. The victim was able to get away and yelled for help, which got the attention of two people who ran to help her. Grzegorek turned around and walked away. The release says the victim recognized her instincts and took the necessary steps, which ultimately lead to her safety and the suspect being arrested.

Charges filed against Grzegorek include one count kidnapping/seize or confine w/o consent, and a second count of attempt 2nd degree sexual assault/use of force.

According to a criminal complaint, Grzegorek first denied in an interview that he was on the trail. He then mentioned he was there because he liked looking at the trees and that he does that before work sometimes. He denied attacking the woman. He said that it probably looked that way, but he didn’t attack her. He said said he was just trying to run up the hill when they got “tangled up a little bit.”

Grzegorek will have a court appearance March 31, 2022.

