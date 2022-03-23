Advertisement

Charges filed against man accused of attacking woman on walking trail

The Charges filed against him include one count kidnapping/seize or confine w/o consent, and a...
The Charges filed against him include one count kidnapping/seize or confine w/o consent, and a second count of attempt 2nd degree sexual assault/use of force.(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY JAIL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against a La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman on a walking trail in La Crosse.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on March 21, 2022 at 2:28 p.m., La Crosse Police responded to 1836 South Ave, Gundersen Health Walking Trail, for a victim.

The release by the City of La Crosse says the victim was walking on the trail when a man authorities later identified as 25-year-old Joseph Grzegorek, chased and ran up behind her, grabbed her from behind, pulled her to the ground and dragged her towards the river. The victim was able to get away and yelled for help, which got the attention of two people who ran to help her. Grzegorek turned around and walked away. The release says the victim recognized her instincts and took the necessary steps, which ultimately lead to her safety and the suspect being arrested.

Charges filed against Grzegorek include one count kidnapping/seize or confine w/o consent, and a second count of attempt 2nd degree sexual assault/use of force.

According to a criminal complaint, Grzegorek first denied in an interview that he was on the trail. He then mentioned he was there because he liked looking at the trees and that he does that before work sometimes. He denied attacking the woman. He said that it probably looked that way, but he didn’t attack her. He said said he was just trying to run up the hill when they got “tangled up a little bit.”

Grzegorek will have a court appearance March 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
According to the Chippewa Fire District, the homeowner on 45th avenue in the Town of Lafayette...
Fire started by making maple syrup in Lafayette
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf is announcing that he has filed a notification of...
La Crosse County Sheriff not seeking re-election
Anthony Crudup, Jr.
Milwaukee baby found safe after Amber Alert