Eau Claire woman accused of trying to sell a child for sex sentenced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman accused of trying to sell a child for sex will serve three years of probation.

Catherine Ottinger was given the sentence in Eau Claire County Court Thursday morning. She was arrested in April of last year, along with Mark Scoville, after a three-year investigation.

Ottinger pleaded no contest in February to causing a child over 13 to view sexual activity.

Scoville is facing more than a dozen charges including second degree sexual assault and human trafficking. He’s scheduled to be in court next month.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.