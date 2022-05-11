Sparta Police Department investigating a death, no threat to the public

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Sparta Police Department is investigating a death, and they say they are “confident there is no threat to the public.”

According to a social post via the Sparta Police Department Facebook Page, on Tuesday at about 10:17 a.m. Sparta Police Department officers responded to a home located in the 100-block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, law enforcement along with emergency medical personnel determined the person was dead. The Sparta Police Department says the incident is under investigation and they are “confident there is not threat to the public.”

Assisting the Sparta Police Department were the Sparta Ambulance Service, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.