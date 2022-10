CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Fire Department is responding to a fire on Central Street in downtown at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill.

The bar posted on its Facebook page, saying “We had a fire today, everyone is ok! We will be closed until further notice.”

This article will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.