Wisconsin democrats celebrate early voting

3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell...
3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell Johnson, and Councilman Andrew Werthmann were at University Park to speak about the importance of casting a ballot.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Democrats were in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday to kick off statewide early voting.

3rd Congressional District Candidate Brad Pfaff, Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Marquell Johnson, and Councilman Andrew Werthmann were at University Park to speak about the importance of casting a ballot.

“I think regardless of which party you’re in or how you identify, maybe you’re not of any party at all. Just having your voice heard in this process is absolutely important because policies of elected leaders really make a difference in the community,” Andrew Werthmann, Eau Claire City Councilman, said.

The polls will be open for early voting Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. up until Nov. 4.

MyVote.WI.gov is an online source for Wisconsinites to check their voter information, find their polling place, update their name or address, as well as request an absentee ballot.

