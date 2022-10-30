Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding.

The trooper said they observed signs of impairment from Bjorgo, so they did an investigation.

He was then arrested.

The State Patrol is recommending Bjorgo be charged with OWI 5th offense as well as possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

