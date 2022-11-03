New memorial honors Girl Scouts and mom killed near Lake Hallie in 2018

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Nov. 3 2018, three Girl Scouts and one of their moms were picking up trash along County Highway P in the Village of Lake Hallie when they were and killed by a driver who went off the road.

Wednesday night families put a memorial so their loved ones will always be remembered.

“We wanted something with the girls up front and foremost and then something about the Girl Scouts and something about the date, and this all came together just like this,” said Brian Kelley whose daughter Jayna was one of the members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 killed in that fatal crash.

On the eve of the four year anniversary, family members, friends and community members came together to dedicate the tribute.

“Three years ago we started talking about this concept,” Kelley said. “We really didn’t have any idea of how to do it. We talked about making it out of wood or something we could build ourselves only.”

By chance, Kelley met Bill Huber. He’s the Industry Supervisor of the Bureau of Correctional Enterprises at the prison in Stanley and could create the large display.

“Brian initially texted me a sketch one of the family members had drawn up and asked me if that was something we could manufacture for them, so I called him immediately and said yes, we definitely want to be part of this,” Huber said.

Huber said the memorial stands nearly 20-feet high and weighs around 1,500 pounds.

After weeks of cutting, welding and painting, Huber said he’s proud of the final product.

“When it was first put together and to see the size of it after it was all put together was amazing, and then when the family came and looked at it, the emotions were overwhelming,” Huber said.

The work needed to put the tribute in place in Chippewa County started last week.

Kelley said seeing it along the highway is healing.

“I used to drive by here, and it was just hard to even look over here more or less stop, and just being out here this last week being around this area so much, and I feel a little bit reconnected with her,” Kelley said. “Just being able to drive by here, I think I’m going to think of her every time in a good way.”

He said it’s helping him remember his daughter’s happiness doing what she wanted to be doing on that day four years ago.

Kelley said he’s thankful to everyone who made donations to the project and helped make this new memorial a reality.

From hearing community comments on the tribute, he’s also glad to know people still remember his daughter.

