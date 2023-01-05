Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST
LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s right there in the name of the village.

A winning $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot ticket was sold Wednesday night in Luck at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28. The $15.1 million prize is the largest ever sold by the lottery retailer in Luck and the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

“What a great way to start 2023,” Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director, said. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

For selling the winning ticket, Wayne’s Food Plus will receive $100,000.

“We could not be happier for the winner,” Paul Wondra, Wayne’s Food Plus Store Manager, said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with tickets costing $1 for two plays.

