La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is recommending that if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction to take the recommended steps to possibly prevent an overdose. These include having Narcan available and testing the substance beforehand with Fentanyl test strips.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of protentional overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated five potential overdose cases since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Although the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is not sure what the mixture of drugs is due to needing additional testing and toxicology, it is believed that Fentanyl was likely involved.

Lubinski says the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is recommending that if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction to take the recommended steps to possibly prevent an overdose. These include having Narcan available and testing the substance beforehand with Fentanyl test strips.

