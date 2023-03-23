Hackers attack Wisconsin court system computer network

Cyberattack
Cyberattack(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hackers have attacked the Wisconsin court system’s computer network, court officials said Thursday. A cyberattack began early this week, according to a statement from court officials. Network users may have experienced intermittent service or slower than usual response times from online services, court officials said. Asked when specifically the attack began and if it’s still ongoing, courts spokesman Tom Sheehan said in an email that he had no further information. The statement said that attorneys or self-represented litigants who might experience difficulty filing documents electronically should contact the clerk of court in their respective counties, suggesting the attack was continuing Thursday afternoon. Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick said in the statement that the court system has taken effective counter measures but did not elaborate. The attack has not result in the breach of any data and court operations are continuing as usual statewide, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said in the statement.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21,...
1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents

Latest News

Evers Celebrates 13 Years of Affordable Care Act
Evers Celebrates 13 Years of Affordable Care Act
Homicide Charge Filed in Jackson Co. Investigation
Homicide Charge Filed in Jackson Co. Investigation
Rep. Summerfield Presents Officer Sam Sperry with the “Hometown Hero” Award
Rep. Summerfield Presents Officer Sam Sperry with the “Hometown Hero” Award
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/23/23)