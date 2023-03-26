Grace Lutheran Church celebrates Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday

Sign at Grace Lutheran Church advertising Bach's Birthday Concert in Eau Claire, WI
Sign at Grace Lutheran Church advertising Bach's Birthday Concert in Eau Claire, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A church in the Chippewa Valley celebrated the birthday of a composer earlier Sunday afternoon.

Grace Lutheran Church held a concert playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s most notable songs on the organ.

The concert ran for about an hour with multiple organists playing the instrument.

It was the church’s first time holding the event.

An event organizer with the church said it was important to celebrate the composer for the musical contributions he has made.

“Bach’s music is some of the most often studied music by an organist. It is so well suited to the organ and the hands and the feet that we never tire of playing it,” said Elaine Mann.

After the concert, church-goers got to enjoy cake for the composer’s birthday.

