Mayo Clinic to drop mask requirement in most clinics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will no longer require patients and staff to wear a face mask in most patient care areas, starting Monday, April 10.

Mayo Clinic says it will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings. High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at Mayo Clinic.

It says the change is due to consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations. It says COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly since January 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide.

People can still wear a mask at the clinics if they choose to do so.

