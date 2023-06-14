Pepin County Sheriffs and ASPCA partner on animal rescue

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with the American Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals in a large-scale animal rescue.

“This has actually been a several month, if not into several year investigation from a few calls that we got from concerned community members or those just outside our community,” said Pepin County Chief Deputy Matt Roesler.

On Tuesday, June 6th, the two organizations, along with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, culminated this investigation with a rescue mission, saving nearly 90 dogs and puppies, five donkeys, and two horses from a breeding operation outside of Durand.

“Closer to leading up it was lots and lots of phone calls, Zoom meetings, whatever, trying to collaborate to that because it was a huge kind of effort that day with lots of people being involved,” Roesler said.

ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker said in a statement,

“When the ASPCA became aware of the poor conditions these animals were living in, it was clear that intervention was necessary, and we thank the Pepin County Sheriff’s office for their partnership in ending these animals’ suffering, and bringing them to safety.”

For the nearly 90 dogs and puppies involved, they were moved to a large shelter away from the Pepin County area.

“They {ASPCA} have a large shelter in Ohio. They have slated that all of the dogs would be going there,” Roesler said. “They would initially be quarantined for a period of time while they also get some veterinary care, making sure they are healthy enough to be adopted out, and then they will start that process if none of those dogs are needed for court procedures.”

Following the rescue, Chief Deputy Roesler thanked not only the organizations involved, but his community as a whole.

“We do have a great community,” Roesler said. “We’re kind of blown away with the support we receive in any situation, to be honest with you, but case in point, with this one we’ve had an outpouring of people wanting to come and help people. Emailing us, sending us messages on social media or whatnot, asking how than can get involved and help.”

The legal proceedings involving the anonymous party involved are still ongoing, with no arrests yet made according to Pepin County Sheriff officials.

