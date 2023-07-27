Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System agree to form new integrated regional health system

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing the two health systems have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states.

According to information in a press release from the health systems, the agreement is the latest step in the process that keeps the organizations on track to come together formally by the end of this year pending regulatory approval.

“We are both physician-led organizations with an unwavering commitment to the health of rural communities,” Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as chief executive officer of a new parent company, said. “Our complementary capabilities will allow us to learn and share with one another to better achieve our collective mission.”

“Discussions the past few months have made it clear that this is an incredible opportunity to enhance both health systems, solidify our futures, and take patient care and services to an even higher level,” Dr. Susan Turney, who previously announced plans to step down as Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO this fall, said. “It represents an opportunity to expand access to care, diversify the services we provide and deepen our community-based work.”

