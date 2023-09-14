Interview: Baked Potato Nachos

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for versatile and easy Baked Potato Nachos.

INGREDIENTS

11/2 lbs Wisconsin russet potatoes

11/2 tbsp Vegetable oil

1/2 tsp Garlic salt

1 tsp Mexican seasoning blend*

1 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese*

1/4 cup Rinsed and drained canned black beans*

1/4 cup Diced tomatoes

1/4 cup Sliced black olives

1/4 cup Sliced green onions

3 tbsp Canned diced green chiles Salsa guacamole and sour cream (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Scrub potatoes and cut into 1⁄2-inch thick wedges.

Place potatoes into a medium-sized bowl with the oil, garlic salt and Mexican seasoning. Stir well to coat potatoes with oil and seasonings.

Transfer to a large baking sheet and spread into a single layer.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring several times, until crisp and golden brown.

Top with cheese, beans, tomatoes, olives, onions and chiles.

Bake for 5 minutes more to melt cheese.

Optional: serve with salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.