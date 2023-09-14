Interview: Baked Potato Nachos
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for versatile and easy Baked Potato Nachos.
INGREDIENTS
11/2 lbs Wisconsin russet potatoes
11/2 tbsp Vegetable oil
1/2 tsp Garlic salt
1 tsp Mexican seasoning blend*
1 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese*
1/4 cup Rinsed and drained canned black beans*
1/4 cup Diced tomatoes
1/4 cup Sliced black olives
1/4 cup Sliced green onions
3 tbsp Canned diced green chiles Salsa guacamole and sour cream (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Scrub potatoes and cut into 1⁄2-inch thick wedges.
Place potatoes into a medium-sized bowl with the oil, garlic salt and Mexican seasoning. Stir well to coat potatoes with oil and seasonings.
Transfer to a large baking sheet and spread into a single layer.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring several times, until crisp and golden brown.
Top with cheese, beans, tomatoes, olives, onions and chiles.
Bake for 5 minutes more to melt cheese.
Optional: serve with salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.