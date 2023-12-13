The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to drop litigation with Town of Washington and Wisconsin DNR

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A stretch of land in Eau Claire County has been the center of a contentious legal battle.

The Town of Washington has sued The City of Eau Claire twice since June 2022.

Their second lawsuit comes after the city tried to annex the land with an ordinance back in March after a judge ruled in favor of the town in February.

That lawsuit was filed in June of this year.

“We are growing and we need more locations for this sort of development,” said Steve Nick, the city attorney, at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

Aside from the Orchard Hills development, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources got involved when the city wanted to expand its sewer service area to the same stretch of land.

That made the second pending lawsuit against Eau Claire.

Between the arguments of the city’s move to annex the land being illegal and not good for the Town of Washington, all parties involved finally came to an agreement.

“Are you satisfied?” asked council member Roderick Jones.

“I certainly recommend the agreement,” said Nick. “And if for some reason it wasn’t approved, we can move forward with the litigation. Not, what I recommend.”

“The item passes unanimously,” said Council President Emily Berge, just moments later.

With all 9 of the 11 council members that were present voting ‘aye’, the resolution is passed and the pending litigation will be set to drop.

Part of the agreement includes for developers to feature single family homes in their proposals. The developer must also pay $100,000 in 3 installments to the Town of Washington over three years for road expenses.

“it’s really one of the most beautiful areas to live in that Orchard Hills area right now. That’s why there are people living there now and they need to be at the table,” said Jeremy Gragert, the council member representing the 3rd district.

The city attorney said that the next step in this process is for construction to begin.

The city is awaiting plans from the developer.

In the meantime as well, construction for utilities to serve the future residents of Orchard Hills should begin as well.

Any ground is expected to be broken in spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.