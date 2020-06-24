Advertisement

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold -June 24

(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
A new Waters of the USA Rule is now in place. That follows a Friday decision by a federal judge in San Francisco who ruled against 12 state's attorneys general who filed a suit to stop the new rule. The judge said he only had to make a narrow ruling on whether the rule has been adopted in compliance with requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act. But he added if they had challenged the new Rule on whether it represents wise environmental policy or the best approach to protecting water resource that could be supported by scientific data, his decision may have been different.

The Corona virus came from China and they don't want it back. Chinese officials say they will suspend poultry imports from a Tyson processing plant in Arkansas because hundreds of plant workers have tested positive for the virus. But U.S. officials are pushing back, saying there is no sign that the virus can be transmitted through food.

The Coronavirus aid going out to farmers continues to increase. As of Monday, government officials say they have mailed out over $4 billion to more than 252 thousand farmers across the country. The average payments are expected to be around $13,000. That means about one third a farmers' net farm income this year will come from some kind of government payment. Without that support, net farm income would be at the lowest level since 2009.

Even egg production across the country is feeling the effects of the Coronavirus. Total U.S. production last month fell 5% to just over 9 billion eggs. Both the number of laying hens and their production last month were down from a year ago. Iowa, which is by far the leading egg producing state, saw its production fall by about 290 million eggs last month-down to just under 1.2 billion. Here in Wisconsin, egg production increased 1% to 194 million as we had more hens laying in May. Wisconsin currently ranks 13th in U.S. egg production.

If you're looking for an outside activity this weekend, you might want to attend the first annual Allis fest tractor show just north of Cadott this Saturday and Sunday. Allis Chalmers collectors and collectors of other types of tractors will have their machines on hand from 8 to 5 both days. There will be no admission but they do ask that you practice social distancing.

