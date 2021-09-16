Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Damone Presley remembers his daughter Nitosha as a lovable mother and daughter and “a beautiful person inside and out”.

Nitosha Flug-Presley is one of four people found shot and killed in an abandoned SUV in a rural Dunn County cornfield on Sunday. The other victims include Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Pettus and Jasmine Sturm. All are from the Twin Cities area and authorities say they are unsure how they ended up in Dunn County.

On Wednesday night, a small group including Presley gathered for a vigil at the town of Sheridan town hall near the cornfield where the bodies were found just days earlier.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think this is where I would be sharing my daughter’s life,” Presley said. “I’m just kind of bewildered that this is where my daughter ended up and furious at the individuals who heinously killed my daughter and her friends.”

Presley traveled to the rural town from Minnesota with his friend and peace activist, K.G. Wilson.

“We are gonna speak to everyone we need to speak to and try and rally the community to get justice,” Wilson said. “They didn’t deserve this, this family didn’t deserve this and these young people didn’t deserve this.”

A few locals joined the vigil like Sarina Buck who brought balloons, candles and drinks. She wanted to show support after hearing what happened in her small community.

“It hit me hard,” Buck said.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for whoever is responsible and investigating why the four people were targeted.

At the vigil, Damone said justice for his daughter’s death can’t come soon enough. His message for the killer or killers: “How dare you”.

“There are no words that can justify, excuse, rationalize for any nonsense of what has happened to my daughters and her friends.”

Anyone with information related to the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.

