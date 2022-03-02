Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a heavy influx of traffic later this week.

Chief Deputy Chris Weaver says two groups of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy are planning to converge in the Village of Oakdale on Friday.

One group is coming from Spokane, Washington, while the other is heading to Wisconsin from North Dakota.

About 500 semitrucks are expected to be coming through Monroe County, with the two parties meeting at the Love’s truck stop at the Oakdale exit.

Weaver says drivers should prepare for difficult driving conditions along I-90 and I-94, as well as U.S. Highways 12 and 16.

“We would urge anyone that’s traveling in that area, number one to be aware of that, reduce their speed, and then also if possible to avoid that area,” Weaver added.

The trucks are expected to arrive between 3-5 PM, and Weaver hopes traffic will return to normal by 6 PM.

The Tomah Area School District is ending school at 1 PM district-wide Friday due to logistical concerns with after school traffic.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, and Sparta Police Department will help manage the flow of traffic on the interstate while the convoys are in the area.

