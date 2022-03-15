Suspect arrested in connection to La Crosse County homicide case

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse says that one of two identified suspects has been arrested in connection with a La Crosse County homicide.

According to the release by the City of La Crosse, Karvel Freeman was taken into custody on March 9 in the City of Murfreesboro located in Rutherford County, Tennessee on a La Crosse County arrest warrant.

The release by the City of La Crosse says on Jan 8., 2022 officers responded to the 700 block of Rose Street where they learned Ernest Knox had been shot. Knox died due to injuries suffered shortly after. La Crosse Police identified two suspects in the homicide of Knox.

The release by the City of La Crosse says the charges filed against 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. and 25-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Ill. on March 7 in La Crosse County Circuit Court are first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The City of La Crosse says in their release that Brown hasn’t been arrested and his location is not known. The City of La Crosse says Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. The City says do not approach or attempt contact with Brown.

The homicide is still under investigation.

The City of La Crosse asks that if you have any information about Brown’s whereabouts, that you contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

