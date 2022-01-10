Advertisement

Victim identified in Saturday morning shooting death in La Crosse

36-year-old Ernest Knox was killed in a shooting in La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The person shot and killed early Saturday morning in La Crosse is identified.

36-year-old Ernest Knox died at a hospital after being shot on the 700 block of Rose Street on La Crosse’s Lower North Side at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from the La Crosse Police Department.

The Police Department said that it does not appear to be a random act of violence and that the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

