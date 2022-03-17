Advertisement

Holmen High School seniors take part in reality store event

Holmen Reality Store
Holmen Reality Store(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Seniors at Holmen High School are getting an early taste of adulthood.

Holmen held its annual reality store event Thursday, which had more than 200 students and 80 volunteers participate.

Social studies teacher Rhonda Rayburn says the event first started in 2004, and is meant to teach students about money management.

Instructors assign students a job, a marital status, and “kids” they need to take care of, and then send them to stations that replicate different expenses of everyday life.

“They get their taxes taken out first, then they have to buy a house, and buy a car, and pay their insurance,” Rayburn detailed. “They buy gas, and pay for memberships, and their utility bills, and all the things that come up in life.”

Rayburn says it’s an eye-opening event for students, and she hopes the process teaches them about proper budgeting.

Students from Onalaska normally take part in the reality store as well, but they couldn’t make it this year due to a lack of substitute teachers.

