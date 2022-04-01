Eau Claire native Molly Binetti’s road to the Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - All eyes will be on the courts of March Madness this weekend and if you haven’t made a decision on who to root for on the women’s ticket, we suggest the number-one ranked South Carolina Gamecocks-- here’s why.

Eau Claire native Molly Binetti went to Memorial high school, graduating in 2008 but for the last four year years, she bleeds garnet and black. Since 2018 Binetti has been an integral part of the Gamecocks success. As the team’s Sports Performance coach, the university says Binetti’s ability to connect with student-athletes and develop creative and competitive workouts has kept the South Carolina women engaged on the court throughout the season. Starting Friday in Minneapolis, she’s ready for her Gamecocks to take on Louisville in the Final Four.

“To be honest this is a dream job for me. So it’s a position where I have to pinch myself pretty regularly, but it’s been nothing short of amazing, obviously we’ve had a lot of success but I’m just really grateful to be a part of it and obviously lucky to work with the best. Special to be back here, back in place where I used to live, I went to graduate school here at Minnesota. To be back here at a place that is familiar to be around people I know and be with our team here trying to compete for a championship is awesome, it’s really special,” says Binetti.

Molly says she’ll have her own rooting section at Target Center this weekend with plenty of friends and family in the Twin Cities for the Women’s Final Four.

“I think I was really lucky to have a lot of people growing up that supported me in whatever I wanted to.... I think I had a lot of people in my corner early on as a kid all throughout high school when I left for college that helped put me in a position to where I am today.”

South Carolina faces off against Louisville Friday night at 6 pm and if they advance will compete for a second national championship in five years on Sunday.

