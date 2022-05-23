EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to utilize potatoes on the grill.

TANDOORI SHRIMP SKEWERS

INGREDIENTS

1 lb Blushing Belle Little Potatoes

1 tsp salt

12 large shrimp peeled and deveined

4 cloves garlic minced

3 diced red chili peppers seeds removed

½ lemon juiced

1¼ cup yogurt

½ tsp ground ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp paprika

INSTRUCTIONS

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add salt. Bring to a boil for 12 minutes or until potatoes are just tender but still firm.

Cool potatoes in fridge for at least one hour. (Tip: make ahead and leave in the fridge overnight.)

Mix together all ingredients except for shrimp and potatoes to make the marinade.

Toss shrimp and potatoes in marinade and let sit in fridge for minimum of 30 minutes.

Assemble skewers and grill for 10 to 15 minutes, until shrimp is cooked through.

