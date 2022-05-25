Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Radishes

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for May’s Harvest of the Month, radishes.

Spring Radish Salad

Ingredients

2 cups thinly sliced radishes

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 tablespoon fresh minced dill or fresh oregano

1 clove minced garlic or 1 t. dried garlic

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar, lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/3 c. Parmesan cheese

Combine the radishes, cucumbers, and onions in a medium mixing bowl.

Add fresh herbs and minced garlic.

Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Pour over the vegetables, add Parmesan and toss to combine.

Serve immediately or chill.

Jackson in Action

