Bonus pay coming for Minnesota’s frontline COVID-19 workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay.

Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay can begin applying Wednesday morning under the Frontline Worker Pay bill that was signed into law on April 29.

They have up to 45 days to apply.

The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit, and manufacturing.

The money is divided evenly, following a period for appeals.

You can apply here.

